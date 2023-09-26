Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000, the Denver Broncos are No. 27 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 26.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of six Broncos games last season went over the point total.
- On offense, Denver ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.
- Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
- The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
- On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.
- In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).
- On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).
- In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).
- In 16 games last year, Alex Singleton compiled 6.0 TFL and 152 tackles.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
