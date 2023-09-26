Chase Anderson will start for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (148).

Colorado is 20th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Rockies have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (684 total).

The Rockies rank 25th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Rockies hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.

Colorado has a 5.67 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average baseball's highest WHIP (1.537).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Anderson (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.75 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Anderson is trying to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Anderson will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 outings this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda

