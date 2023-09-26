J.D. Martinez will try to get his 100th RBI of the year (he has 98) when his Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60) take on the Colorado Rockies (57-99) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (10-4) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.13 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

Feltner (2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.

Feltner has one quality start under his belt this year.

Feltner is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Ryan Feltner vs. Dodgers

He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 870 total runs scored while batting .256 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .456 slugging percentage (third in MLB play) and has hit a total of 240 home runs (second in the league).

Feltner has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits while striking out seven against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (10-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.129.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Miller has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

