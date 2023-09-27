Brendan Rodgers and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (118 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .256.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 40 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), with two or more RBI five times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.0% of his games this year (14 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .324 AVG .200 .377 OBP .261 .451 SLG .271 8 XBH 2 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 16/5 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings