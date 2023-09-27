Charlie Blackmon vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .279 with 22 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (64 of 91), with more than one hit 28 times (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this season (28.6%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.314
|AVG
|.237
|.394
|OBP
|.337
|.524
|SLG
|.329
|24
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|12
|21/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Sheehan (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.