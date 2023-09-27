Kris Bryant vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:29 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .239.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (28.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.0%).
- In 30 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.247
|AVG
|.230
|.322
|OBP
|.314
|.422
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|8
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Sheehan (3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.