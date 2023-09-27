Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) and Colorado Rockies (57-100) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 27.

The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) against the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-3).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 52 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 13-49 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (690 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule