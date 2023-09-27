Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.327) and total hits (132) this season.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 145 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.

In 22 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (11.0%).

He has scored at least once 66 times this year (45.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 75 .269 AVG .219 .344 OBP .310 .496 SLG .380 32 XBH 24 14 HR 9 47 RBI 23 98/31 K/BB 92/37 2 SB 3

