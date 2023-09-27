Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.327) and total hits (132) this season.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 145 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.
  • In 22 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • McMahon has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (11.0%).
  • He has scored at least once 66 times this year (45.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 75
.269 AVG .219
.344 OBP .310
.496 SLG .380
32 XBH 24
14 HR 9
47 RBI 23
98/31 K/BB 92/37
2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
  • In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
