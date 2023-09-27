The Colorado Rockies and Sean Bouchard, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

  • Bouchard has three walks while hitting .174.
  • Bouchard has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
  • Bouchard has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Other Rockies Players vs the Dodgers

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.143 AVG .188
.333 OBP .222
.143 SLG .188
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (191 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
  • In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
