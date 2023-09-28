We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Adams City High School at Aurora Central High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at Cherry Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
  • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
  • Conference: Centennial
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect Ridge Academy at Bennett High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
  • Location: Bennett, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Standley Lake High School at Grand Junction High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at Belleview Christian School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Westminster, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Castle Rock, CO
  • Conference: Continental
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Vista PEAK Prep

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arapahoe High School at Smoky Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
  • Conference: Centennial
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Westminster High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Westminster, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Forge Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Arvada, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Brighton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Brighton, CO
  • Conference: East Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Eaglecrest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Centennial, CO
  • Conference: Centennial
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at North High School - Denver

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Mullen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clear Creek High School at Strasburg High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 30
  • Location: Strasburg, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

