Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Arapahoe County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherokee Trail High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elizabeth High School at Englewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dakota Ridge High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 30
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
