Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Boulder County, Colorado is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boulder High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Justice High School at Belleview Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niwot High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
