High school football action in Boulder County, Colorado is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Boulder High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

7:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Justice High School at Belleview Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29

4:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Niwot High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Poudre High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons High School at Byers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Byers, CO

Byers, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Centaurus High School