Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Rodgers is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rodgers has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .333 AVG .200 .383 OBP .261 .507 SLG .271 10 XBH 2 1 HR 2 11 RBI 8 16/5 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings