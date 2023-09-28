At +20000, the Denver Broncos are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Broncos higher (28th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (31st).

Sportsbooks have moved the Broncos' Super Bowl odds down from +4500 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the league, that is the fifth-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Broncos winning the Super Bowl, based on their +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver has no wins against the spread this season.

Denver has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (458.3 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 340.7 yards per game.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks worst in the NFL (40.7 points allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 23.0 points per game.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has six touchdown passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).

Also, Wilson has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Marvin Mims has seven catches for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has scored two times, hauling in 17 balls for 189 yards (63.0 per game).

In three games, Brandon Johnson has six catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.

In three games for the Broncos, Jonathon Cooper has compiled 2.0 sacks and 1.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

