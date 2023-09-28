Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +20000.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Broncos are 28th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), but only 31st according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos have experienced the fifth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +5000 at the start of the season to +20000.
- The Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this year.
- Denver has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The Broncos have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (458.3 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 340.7 yards per game.
- With 40.7 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (23.0 points per contest) to keep them competitive.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has six touchdown passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).
- Wilson also has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Marvin Mims has seven receptions for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Courtland Sutton has 17 catches for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games, Brandon Johnson has six receptions for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Broncos' Jonathon Cooper has posted 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks in his three games.
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
