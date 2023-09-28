Charlie Blackmon vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 22 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while batting .279.
- In 70.7% of his games this season (65 of 92), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 92), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has an RBI in 26 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|.312
|AVG
|.237
|.392
|OBP
|.337
|.519
|SLG
|.329
|24
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|12
|23/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Yarbrough (7-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
