The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this season (102 of 149), with at least two hits 36 times (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season (66 of 149), with two or more runs 11 times (7.4%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 74 .282 AVG .229 .322 OBP .258 .451 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 73/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

