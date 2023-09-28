Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kit Carson County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kit Carson County, Colorado has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Weldon Valley High School at Flagler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Flagler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hi-Plains High School at Arickaree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Anton, CO
- Conference: YWKC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Limon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Limon, CO
- Conference: Union Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hanover High School at Bethune High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 30
- Location: Bethune, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.