Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Pueblo County, Colorado, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Hoehne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Trinidad, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ellicott High School at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa Ridge High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.