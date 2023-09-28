Thursday's contest at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at 8:40 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a run line set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have won in 52, or 36.6%, of the 142 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 5-38 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (692 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule