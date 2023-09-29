The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .283 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

In 71.0% of his 93 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.9%).

He has scored in 43 games this season (46.2%), including 12 multi-run games (12.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .320 AVG .237 .396 OBP .337 .546 SLG .329 27 XBH 10 6 HR 2 28 RBI 12 23/22 K/BB 31/17 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings