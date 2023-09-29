Elias Díaz vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 62.0% of his 137 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (10.2%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 45 games this year (32.8%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (29.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|.272
|AVG
|.258
|.311
|OBP
|.313
|.431
|SLG
|.383
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|52/15
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.