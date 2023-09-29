On Friday, Kris Bryant (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 49 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Bryant has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .247 AVG .230 .322 OBP .314 .422 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 7 HR 3 23 RBI 8 31/14 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings