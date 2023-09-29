When the Minnesota Twins (85-74) play the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field on Friday, September 29 at 8:10 PM ET, Joe Ryan will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 191).

The Rockies are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-190). An 11.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Rockies vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.31 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-3, 5.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to put money on the Rockies' game against the Twins but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Twins with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ezequiel Tovar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 108 times and won 65, or 60.2%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 16-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 143 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (37.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won 26 of 85 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.