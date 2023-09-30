The Air Force Falcons (4-0) face an MWC matchup versus the San Diego State Aztecs (2-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. San Diego State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Air Force vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 36, San Diego State 18

Air Force 36, San Diego State 18 Air Force has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Falcons have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

This season, San Diego State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Aztecs have not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-10.5)



Air Force (-10.5) So far this year Air Force has two victories against the spread.

San Diego State has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Aztecs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. San Diego State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, San Diego State has played two games with a combined score over 42.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 56 points per game, 13.5 points more than the over/under of 42.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 28 26 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 48.2 48.5 Implied Total AVG 30.3 28 37 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.