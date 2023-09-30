The Denver Broncos right now have +20000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos' Super Bowl odds (+20000) place them 28th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 31st.

Oddsmakers have moved the Broncos' Super Bowl odds down from +5000 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fifth-biggest change.

With odds of +20000, the Broncos have been given a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Two Broncos games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 458.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (340.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

With 40.7 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (23 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has six TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).

In addition, Wilson has run for 57 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Marvin Mims has seven catches for 195 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown.

In three games, Courtland Sutton has 17 catches for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Brandon Johnson has six receptions for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.

In three games for the Broncos, Jonathon Cooper has compiled 2.0 sacks and 1.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +15000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears - +40000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +2500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +8000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +15000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.