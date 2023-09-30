Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:48 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 5 that should be of interest to fans in Colorado.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
No. 8 USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-21.5)
Weber State Wildcats at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Utah Tech Trailblazers at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: MW Network
San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.