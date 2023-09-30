The USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 5 that should be of interest to fans in Colorado.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

No. 8 USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Folsom Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: USC (-21.5)

Weber State Wildcats at Northern Colorado Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Nottingham Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Colorado State Rams

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
  • TV Channel: MW Network

San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Falcon Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

