The USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 5 that should be of interest to fans in Colorado.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

No. 8 USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-21.5)

Weber State Wildcats at Northern Colorado Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Nottingham Field

Nottingham Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Colorado State Rams

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

