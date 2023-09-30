Our computer model predicts the USC Trojans will beat the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Folsom Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Colorado vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+21.5) Under (72.5) USC 38, Colorado 33

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Buffaloes have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in Colorado games this year is 9.1 less points than the point total of 72.5 for this outing.

USC Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

The Trojans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

USC is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Out of four Trojans games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 72.5 points, seven more than the average point total for USC games this season.

Buffaloes vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 55 20 59.3 17.3 42 28 Colorado 32.5 33.3 39.5 24.5 25.5 42

