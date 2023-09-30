The No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) are massive, 21.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a dynamic pass game, with the Trojans third in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes fifth. The over/under is 73.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Colorado vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Colorado vs. USC Betting Trends

Colorado has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

USC has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.