Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 103 games this season (of 150 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven home a run in 53 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 67 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .284 AVG .229 .324 OBP .258 .450 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 74/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings