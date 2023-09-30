The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -178 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Memphis vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Memphis has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Boise State has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Memphis & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Memphis To Win the AAC +525 Bet $100 to win $525 Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.