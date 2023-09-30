Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Week 5 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving Pac-12 teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include picking Colorado +21.5 against USC as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Washington vs. Arizona matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 5 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Colorado +21.5 vs. USC
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: USC by 5.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford +27.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 11.5 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Arizona +18.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 9.9 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 5 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 65.5 - Washington vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Total: 56.2 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Arizona State vs. Cal
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 61.5 - Oregon vs. Stanford
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Total: 58.2 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 5 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Utah
|4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|22.3 / 9.5
|322.5 / 263.8
|Washington
|4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|49.8 / 17.0
|593.3 / 370.8
|Oregon
|4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|54.0 / 13.3
|570.8 / 264.0
|Washington State
|4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|45.8 / 25.5
|533.5 / 382.8
|USC
|4-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|55.0 / 20.0
|569.3 / 364.5
|Colorado
|3-1 (0-1 Pac-12)
|32.5 / 33.3
|409.0 / 475.8
|Arizona
|3-1 (1-0 Pac-12)
|28.5 / 16.0
|450.5 / 314.3
|UCLA
|3-1 (0-1 Pac-12)
|32.0 / 11.0
|456.0 / 263.8
|Oregon State
|3-1 (0-1 Pac-12)
|39.5 / 17.8
|459.5 / 324.8
|Cal
|2-2 (0-1 Pac-12)
|32.8 / 27.8
|453.5 / 342.8
|Stanford
|1-3 (0-2 Pac-12)
|22.5 / 32.8
|374.0 / 430.0
|Arizona State
|1-3 (0-1 Pac-12)
|16.8 / 29.8
|307.8 / 353.8
Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.