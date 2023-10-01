Broncos vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 4
For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-3) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the Denver Broncos (0-3) have six players on the injury report.
In their most recent game, the Broncos lost 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins.
The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 41-10.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|Questionable
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|Out
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|Hip
|Out
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ribs
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Broncos or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Broncos Season Insights
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (458.3 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 340.7 yards per game.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks worst in the NFL (40.7 points allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 23 points per game.
- With 280.7 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to lean on their eighth-ranked passing offense (245.7 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Denver owns the 20th-ranked rushing offense this season (95 rushing yards per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 177.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With one forced turnover (29th in NFL) against five turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Broncos' -4 turnover margin ranks 27th in the league.
Broncos vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos (-165), Bears (+140)
- Total: 46.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.