Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup October 1, 2023 with the Chicago Bears (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak.

Before the Broncos take on the Bears, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Broncos vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3.5 46 -165 +140

Broncos vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Denver's games this season have had an average of 43 points, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Broncos have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.

Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points only twice this season.

Chicago's matchups this season have a 43-point average over/under, three fewer points than this game's total.

The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Broncos vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 23 15 40.7 32 43 2 3 Bears 15.7 27 35.3 31 43 2 3

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 40.8 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22 27 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 40.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 21 26 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

