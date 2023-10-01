Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has a favorable matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conceding the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 285.7 per game.

Sutton has a 189-yard campaign thus far (63 yards per game), with two touchdowns. He has reeled in 17 balls on 23 targets.

Sutton vs. the Bears

Sutton vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Bears yield 285.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Bears have allowed seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 27th among NFL teams.

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this season.

Sutton has received 22.1% of his team's 104 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has 189 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 47th in NFL play with 8.2 yards per target.

In two of three games this year, Sutton has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (28.6%).

With four red zone targets, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

