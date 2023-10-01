Ezequiel Tovar vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 103 of 151 games this year (68.2%), with multiple hits on 37 occasions (24.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 151), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this year (44.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|74
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.319
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|77/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
