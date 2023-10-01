Sunday's game at Coors Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-74) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (8-6) for the Twins and Chase Anderson (1-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those matchups had a run line set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 145 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (36.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 29-68 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (718 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.75 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

