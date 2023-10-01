The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies play on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Ryan Jeffers and Brendan Rodgers have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 161 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 496 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 718 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.75 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.549 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (1-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers W 14-5 Home Chris Flexen Ryan Yarbrough 9/29/2023 Twins L 7-6 Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins L 14-6 Home Matt Koch Emilio Pagán 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

