The October 1 matchup between the Denver Broncos (0-3) and Chicago Bears (0-3) features a standoff at the QB position, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the relevant numbers below.

Broncos vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Justin Fields 3 Games Played 3 65.4% Completion % 58.0% 791 (263.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 526 (175.3) 6 Touchdowns 3 2 Interceptions 4 57 (19.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 109 (36.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 232.5 yards

: Over/Under 232.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

This year, the Bears are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 35.3 points per game (29th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 857 passing yards allowed (285.7 per game).

Against the run, the Bears' D ranks 20th in the NFL with 365 rushing yards allowed (121.7 per game) and 24th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Chicago is 29th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (75.0%) and 32nd in third-down percentage allowed (60.0%).

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 186.5 yards

: Over/Under 186.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bears rank 31st in the league with 35.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 29th in total yards allowed with 407.3 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is struggling this season, with 857 passing yards allowed (30th in NFL). It ranks 27th with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears have surrendered 365 total rushing yards (20th in NFL) and rank seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.5).

On defense, Chicago ranks 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 60.0%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 29th (75.0%).

