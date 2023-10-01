Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine will face a mediocre run defense in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 20th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 121.7 per game.

On the ground, Perine has 54 rushing yards on 12 attempts (18 ypg). As a receiver, Perine has tacked on nine catches for 72 yards.

Perine vs. the Bears

Perine vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 121.7 rushing yards per game allowed by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense.

The Bears' defense ranks 23rd in the league with four rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Samaje Perine Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Perine Rushing Insights

Perine has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in three opportunities this season.

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.5% of the time while running 38.5%.

His team has attempted 65 rushes this season. He's taken 12 of those carries (18.5%).

Perine has no rushing touchdowns in three games this season.

He has two red zone rushing carries (22.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Samaje Perine Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Perine Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Perine has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Perine has 10.6% of his team's target share (11 targets on 104 passing attempts).

He has 72 receiving yards on 11 targets to rank 87th in league play with 6.5 yards per target.

Perine does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Perine (two red zone targets) has been targeted 10.5% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Perine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

