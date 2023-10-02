The Denver Broncos have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 2.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Broncos are 25th in the league. They are far below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

The Broncos have had the sixth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +5000 at the start of the season to +15000.

The Broncos' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver is winless against the spread this season.

The Broncos have played four games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The Broncos have a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (461.5 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 14th in the NFL by putting up 333.3 yards per game.

With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Broncos Impact Players

In four games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.4%.

On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 70 yards.

In the passing game, Marvin Mims has scored one time, hauling in nine balls for 242 yards (60.5 per game).

In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.

In the passing game, Brandon Johnson has scored three times, hauling in seven balls for 113 yards (28.3 per game).

In four games for the Broncos, Jonathon Cooper has totaled 3.0 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1100 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +50000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +5000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +700 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +10000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.