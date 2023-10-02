There is high school football competition in Larimer County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • El Paso County
  • Arapahoe County
  • Teller County
  • Prowers County
  • Yuma County
  • Lincoln County
  • Jefferson County
  • Kit Carson County
  • Adams County
  • Broomfield County

    • Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Fort Lupton High School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 2
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Mountain View High School at Northridge High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Fossil Ridge High School at Fort Collins High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • Conference: Front Range
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Severance High School at Thompson Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rocky Mountain High School at Poudre High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • Conference: Front Range
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forge Christian High School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Faith Christian Academy Middle School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Estes Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Estes Park, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Central High School at Loveland High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on October 7
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.