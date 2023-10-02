There is high school football competition in Larimer County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Fort Lupton High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 2

4:30 PM MT on October 2 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Mountain View High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5

6:30 PM MT on October 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5

6:30 PM MT on October 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fossil Ridge High School at Fort Collins High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 6

4:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Severance High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Forge Christian High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian Academy Middle School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Estes Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Estes Park, CO

Estes Park, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Central High School at Loveland High School