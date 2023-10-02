High school football competition in Weld County, Colorado is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Fort Lupton High School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 2
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Mountain View High School at Northridge High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Severance High School at Thompson Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Briggsdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Briggsdale, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Lupton High School at Eaton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Eaton, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Platte Valley High School at Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Gilcrest, CO
    • Conference: Patriot
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Highland High School at Sheridan High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Akron High School at Dayspring Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

