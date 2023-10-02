High school football competition in Weld County, Colorado is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Fort Lupton High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on October 2

4:30 PM MT on October 2 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Mountain View High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5

6:30 PM MT on October 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5

6:30 PM MT on October 5 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Severance High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Briggsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Briggsdale, CO

Briggsdale, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Lupton High School at Eaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Eaton, CO

Eaton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Platte Valley High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Gilcrest, CO

Gilcrest, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Highland High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7

1:00 PM MT on October 7 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron High School at Dayspring Christian Academy