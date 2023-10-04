Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Denver Broncos are 27th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Broncos are 27th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), but only 31st according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the fifth-biggest change among all teams.
- The Broncos' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.5%.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver is winless against the spread this season.
- Out of four Broncos games this year, three have gone over the total.
- The Broncos have put together a 1-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- With 461.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 14th-ranked offense (333.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to lean on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them competitive.
Broncos Impact Players
- In four games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.4%.
- On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and gained 70 yards.
- In four games, Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.
- Brandon Johnson has seven catches for 113 yards (28.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- Jonathon Cooper has delivered 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks in four games for the Broncos.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|W 31-28
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
