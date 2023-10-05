Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school football action in Adams County, Colorado is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Vista PEAK Prep at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver South High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Widefield High School at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaglecrest High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mullen High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
