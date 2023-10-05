High school football action in Adams County, Colorado is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Vista PEAK Prep at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 5

6:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver South High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5

6:30 PM MT on October 5 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Prairie View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Henderson, CO

Henderson, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Widefield High School at Hinkley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 6

6:30 PM MT on October 6 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Riverdale Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Smoky Hill High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central High School at Broomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Strasburg High School at Denver Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaglecrest High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mullen High School at Brighton High School