The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

Friday

Smoky Hill High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Eaglecrest High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Saturday

Deer Trail High School at North Park High School