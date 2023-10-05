Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Smoky Hill High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaglecrest High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Deer Trail High School at North Park High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Walden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
