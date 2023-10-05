Colorado BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)
- Commanders Moneyline: -250
- Bears Moneyline: +200
- Total: 44.5
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ruston, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-6)
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -250
- Western Kentucky Moneyline: +200
- Total: 60.5
