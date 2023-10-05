The Washington Commanders (2-2) host a struggling Chicago Bears (0-4) team on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Bears have lost four straight games.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders vs. Bears Insights

The Commanders score 22.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bears give up per outing (34.3).

Chicago scores 18.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than Washington gives up (30).

The Commanders collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Bears give up per matchup (383.3).

Chicago averages 47.2 fewer yards per game (305.3) than Washington allows per contest (352.5).

This season, the Commanders pile up 106.5 yards per game on the ground, just nine fewer yards than the Bears allow per contest (115.5).

This season Chicago rushes for 3.5 fewer yards per game (119) than Washington allows (122.5).

This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (2).

Chicago has turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than Washington has forced (5).

Commanders Home Performance

The Commanders score 11.5 points per game at home (10.8 less than their overall average), and give up 26.5 at home (3.5 less than overall).

The Commanders rack up 239 yards per game at home (68.8 less than their overall average), and concede 298 at home (54.5 less than overall).

Washington accumulates 140.5 passing yards per game in home games (60.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 166 at home (64 less than overall).

The Commanders rack up 98.5 rushing yards per game at home (eight less than their overall average), and give up 132 at home (9.5 more than overall).

At home, the Commanders convert 23.8% of third downs and allow 44.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (33.3%), and more than they allow (39.6%).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Denver W 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo L 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

Bears Away Performance

On the road, the Bears score 13.5 points per game and give up 34. That's less than they score (18.8) and allow (34.3) overall.

The Bears' average yards gained on the road (219.5) is lower than their overall average (305.3). But their average yards conceded in road games (446.5) is higher than overall (383.3).

Chicago's average yards passing in away games (128) is lower than its overall average (186.3). But its average yards allowed on the road (310) is higher than overall (267.8).

On the road, the Bears accumulate 91.5 rushing yards per game and give up 136.5. That's less than they gain overall (119), and more than they allow (115.5).

The Bears' offensive third-down percentage (40%) and defensive third-down percentage (62.1%) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 38% and 58.9%, respectively.

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay L 27-17 FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City L 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 Denver L 31-28 CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas - FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC

