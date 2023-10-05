Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Denver County, Colorado this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Denver South High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North High School - Denver at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Highland High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.