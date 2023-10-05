Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Douglas County, Colorado this week.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Vista PEAK Prep at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 5

6:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mountain Vista High School at Rock Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas County High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

7:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO Conference: Continental

Continental How to Stream: Watch Here

Valor Christian High School at Highlands Ranch High School